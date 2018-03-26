Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ball Tampering Controversy: Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Caught Pouring Sugar in Pocket During Ashes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
In a big blow to the Australian side, a video has surfaced online on nine.com.au that shows batsman Cameron Bancroft allegedly putting a spoon of sugar in his pocket, during the Ashes series against England.

Even a reporter from The Sun, David Coverdale tweeted the video. He tweeted, “Here’s Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January...”



In what looks like a CCTV footage, Bancroft can clearly be seen putting something in his left pocket. No other details regarding the video have come out till now.
Earlier on Sunday, English pacer Stuart Broad England fast bowler Stuart Broad looked perplexed as to why Australia would resort to ball tampering in their third test against South Africa when they were constantly getting reverse swing in the recent Ashes series.

"I saw Steve Smith in his press conference said it was the first time they've tried it, which to me, seems really surprising why they'd change a method that's been working," Broad who is playing the first test against New Zealand in Auckland, told reporters at Eden Park on Sunday.

"Look at the Ashes series that we've just played. You look through virtually all of those test matches and they reverse swung the ball in sometimes conditions that you wouldn't expect the ball to reverse, so I don't understand why they've changed their method for this one game."

Broad further added that he doesn’t know if the Aussie side resorted to ball tampering for the first time.

I don't know," the 31-year-old added. "Steve said it's the first time they've tried it. There's no evidence that they were doing this in the Ashes series, from what I've seen."

First Published: March 26, 2018, 11:58 AM IST

