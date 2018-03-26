Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ball Tampering Controversy: Fanie de Villiers' Tip Off Helped Catch Cameron Bancroft in the Act

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
Cameron Bancroft with the mysterious yellow object. (Twitter/ Carly Adno)

Former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers believes that Australia’s ball-tampering act at Newlands in the third Test is unlikely to be a first time offence. De Villiers is currently working as an Afrikaans commentator for SuperSport during Australia’s tour to South Africa.

Reports in the Australian and South African media suggest that the former fast bowler was convinced that the visitors had been doing something different on the tour which helped them work reverse swing more effectively and told the camera persons present to keep an eye out.

“It’s impossible for the ball to get altered like that on cricket wickets where we knew there was grass on, not a Pakistani wicket where there’s cracks every centimetre. We’re talking about a grass covered wicket where you have to do something else to alter the shape, the roughness of the ball on the one side. You have to get the one side wetter, heavier than the other side,” de Villiers told RSN Radio.

“Australian teams getting reverse swing before the 30th over ... they had to do something. If you use cricket ball and scratch it against a normal iron or steel gate or anything, anything steel on it, it reverse swings immediately. That’s the kind of extra alteration you need to do.’’

“I said earlier on, that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over then they’re doing something different from what everyone else does,’’ De Villiers said.

The former pacer admits he tipped of the camera crew at Newlands to keep an eye out once the Australians started to get the reverse swing going.

“We actually said to our cameramen ... go out (and) have a look boys. They’re using something. They searched for an hour and a half until they saw something and then they started following (Cameron) Bancroft and they actually caught him out at the end.

The Australians eventually crumbled under the pressure and lost the third Test match and will now look to turn things around and draw the series in the final Test.

At Johannesburg, Australia will be led by Tim Paine while Steve Smith who has been suspended for one Test match by the ICC will of course be unavailable.

