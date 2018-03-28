Ball Tampering Incident a Reality Check: Hashim Amla

Amla was responding to the bans imposed on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.
He said that the events of Cape Town should lead cricketers to ask: "What kind of cricket do you want to play? It has probably given the ICC a lot more headaches and the opportunity now is for the governing bodies to show us, where is this line?"
He was referring to frequent comments by Australian cricketers about the limits of acceptable behaviour and "not crossing the line".
Amla said South Africa’s focus, ahead of Friday’s fourth and final Test, was on preparing to clinch a Test series which they lead 2-1.
"With all the distractions, there is not much we can do from our perspective," he said.
"I am grateful that we are sitting in the South African change room without the shadows hanging over us. For us it is about the cricket. You’ve got to keep your focus as professional sportsmen."
Also Watch
-
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
First Published: March 28, 2018, 8:48 PM IST