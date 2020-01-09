Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Ball Wasn't in My Court: Hardik Pandya on 'Koffee with Karan' Row

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up about the infamous controversy that saw him and K.L. Rahul face sanctions over their sexist comments on a chat show.

IANS |January 9, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Ball Wasn't in My Court: Hardik Pandya on 'Koffee with Karan' Row

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up about the infamous controversy that saw him and K.L. Rahul face sanctions over their sexist comments on a chat show.

"We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else's court where they had to take the shot and that's a very vulnerable place you don't want to be," Pandya told India Today.

Pandya and Rahul had to face a lot of wrath over their sexist comments on "Koffee with Karan" last year. Despite an apology to fans and their own teammates, they were suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia.

Besides, the duo was later fined Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI. Ombudsman D.K. Jain directed the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who had lost their lives on duty. Pandya and Rahul were also asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind in the country.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the host of the chat show, had also said that he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions that the cricketers had to face.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me...," Karan had said.

Pandya recently got engaged to Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. He is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The all-rounder, whose last international assignment was in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019, has been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more