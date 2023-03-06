BAN v ENG: All-round Shakib Al Hasan Gives Bangladesh Consolation Win over England

Shakib Al Hasan put in a fine all-round performance as Bangladesh pulled off a consolation 50-run win in the third one-day international against England in Chittagong on Monday.

Shakib top-scored with 75 to guide Bangladesh to 246 and then claimed 4-35 to help the home side bowl out England for 196 in 43.1 overs, ending the series with a 2-1 defeat.

This was England’s last scheduled ODI until September 8 and gave the defending champions useful practice on tricky South Asian pitches ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam played their part in the win with two wickets each and Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 70 and 53 runs respectively with the bat.

Jason Roy and Phil Salt got the England reply off to a cracking start as they added 54 for the opening stand. But Bangladesh struck back with three wickets falling in the space of eight balls to have England on the ropes at 55-3.

Player-of-the-match Shakib broke the partnership, with Salt going for 35, before bowling out Roy for 19 in his next over.

In between Shakib’s two wickets, Ebadot dismissed Dawid Malan for a duck.

James Vince and Sam Curran staged a recovery with a 49-run stand for the fourth wicket before they were removed by Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz respectively.

Bangladesh took full control of the game once Taijul had skipper Jos Buttler out leg-before for 26.

Taijul also bowled Adil Rashid before Shakib returned for his final spell to dismiss debutant Rehan Ahmed.

Mehidy took a low catch at midwicket as Shakib reached 300 ODI wickets, the first Bangladeshi to do so.

Shakib thought he had his fifth five-wicket haul in ODIs after Jofra Archer was given out lbw but the decision was reversed on review.

Mustafizur Rahman ended the fight of Chris Woakes, who made 34, in the next over to end the contest.

Archer earlier picked up 3-35, Adil Rashid 2-21 and Curran 2-51 as England bowled out Bangladesh, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, in 48.5 overs.

Curran struck early, handing opener Liton Das a duck in the very first over before he dismissed Tamim Iqbal for 11.

Najmul and Mushfiqur shared a 98-run partnership for the third wicket to steady Bangladesh’s innings before the former was run out by Buttler.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur and Archer ended Shakib’s 71-ball innings in the penultimate over, wrapping up Bangladesh’s innings from the next ball.

England handed an ODI debut to 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan, who finished with a modest 1-62.

“We desperately wanted to win this game but we’re still delighted to win the series. We were happy with the score they posted but Bangladesh fought back hard with the ball," said Buttler.

“We got exactly what we wanted from this series. We wanted to play on wickets like these and it was great to challenge ourselves. It’ll serve as great preparation for the World Cup."

Player of the match Shakib said Bangladesh could also take some optimism of the way they performed in the three-match series.

“We’ve been very good at home in the last five to seven years. Unfortunately we lost this series but I think we showed a lot of character today so we can take credit from it," he said.

The two teams will now play a three-match T20 international series, with the first match scheduled for March 9 in Chittagong.

