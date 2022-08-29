BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction Asia Cup 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, August 30

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the third match of the Asia Cup 2022. Afghanistan will fancy their chances against this Bangladesh side. While the Bangla Tigers have improved as a side in the shortest format of the game, they aren’t playing well at the moment. Earlier in the month, Bangladesh was defeated by Zimbabwe in a three match T20I game. Afghanistan wouldn’t take anything for granted and will look to produce their best cricket on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will be bolstered by the arrival of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The star all-rounder is the key player of Bangladesh and will look to lead from the front. The Afghanistan team has quite a few match winners and the Bangladesh team management will be wary of players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Naim

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed



Bangladesh and Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

