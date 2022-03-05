BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, March 05, 02:30 pm IST

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will square off against each other for the last time in the ongoing tour. The two teams will play against each other in the last T20 International of the two-match series. Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the match on March 05, Saturday.

After a 2-1 victory in the One Day Internationals, Bangladesh continued its domination in the shortest format of the game as well. The host dished out a splendid performance in the first match to score a victory by 61 runs and take a lead of 1-0. Batting first, the Tigers scored 155 runs in their 20 overs.

Liton Das was the top scorer for the team with 60 runs. Chasing the total, Afghanistan flattened in the second innings. They couldn’t perform decently as the team collapsed at just 94 runs.

A victory is no more up for grabs for Afghanistan. However, they will keen on winning the Saturday encounter to level the series.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AFG Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not telecast in India

BAN vs AFG Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 02:30 pm IST on March 05, Saturday.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Usman Ghani

Vice-Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c)

