BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, February 28, 10:30 am IST

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will play the last One Day International of the three-match series on Monday. Just like the first two games, the third ODI will also be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

A series win is no more up for grabs for Afghanistan as Bangladesh have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. After a four-wicket win in the first ODI, the hosts returned with another dominating performance in the second game. Liton Das made a mockery of the opposition bowlers as he smacked a century while playing at a strike rate of 107.94.

Chasing a mammoth score of 307, Afghanistan batters seemed under pressure. Despite half-centuries by Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran, Afghanistan fell short of 88 runs. The team now needs to bank on the good batting performance by Shah and Zadran to avoid a series clean sweep.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AFG Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India

BAN vs AFG Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 28, Monday.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Liton Das

Vice-Captain - Najibullah Zadran

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazal Haq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi

