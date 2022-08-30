BAN vs AFG Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the third match of the Asia Cup 2022. In recent years, Bangladesh has improved as a side in the shortest format of the game. However, they would be hurting after getting defeated by minnows Zimbabwe in a recent T20I series. The inclusion of skipper Shakib Al Hasan will surely boost the morale of the players. Shakib is the most important player in this team and the team will hope that they play some good cricket in the multi-nation event. Additionally, their team management will have to prepare a game plan against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will back themselves to defeat this Bangladeshi side. Afghanistan has plenty of big-hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai. The short boundaries of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will suit Afghanistan’s batters. Skipper Mohammad Nabi will also hope that star spinner Rashid Khan displays his magic against the Bangla Tigers.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival

Bangladesh and Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain



Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here