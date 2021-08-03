BAN vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Australia tour of Bangladesh is all set to create history as this will be the first time that Bangladesh will square off against Australia in a bilateral T20I series. The first T20 International of the five-match series will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on August 3, Tuesday.

Entering the T20I series against Australia, Bangladesh will be riding on confidence. The hosts had a formidable outing during the Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe. They produced some stellar performances in the shortest format of the game to win the series by 2-1.

Australia, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying a good run in the T20Is. They were last up against West Indies in the five-match T20I series. The series saw them registering a defeat by a margin of 1-4. In addition, the team is missing a lot of their notable players. Skipper Aaron Finch has also been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour as he is due for surgery.

The BAN vs AUS 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, August 03.

When will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, August 03.

Where will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The first T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The first T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The first T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The first T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Australia: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain Dhrubo

BAN vs AUS 1st T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye

