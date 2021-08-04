BAN vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Bangladesh and Australia will square off against each other in the second T20 International of the five-match series on August 4, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh are the likely favorites to win the second T20I.

The hosts were highly impressive during the first T20I as they scripted a stunning victory by 23 runs. Bangladesh were let down by their batting unit as they could post just 131 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs. However, the bowlers stole all the thunder with their brilliant bowling effort.

The Men in Red and Green were successful in stopping Australia to a score of 108 courtesy of Nasum Ahmed. The left-arm orthodox spinner picked as many as four wickets to take home the Man of the Match Award. Apart from Nasum, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam were also decent as they scalped two wickets each.

The BAN vs AUS 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 04.

When will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Wednesday, August 04.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The second T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The second T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Australia (AUS)?

The second T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS 2nd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Australia: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs AUS 2nd T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here