BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I match, August 06, 05:30 PM IST

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia:After producing a cracker of a game in the first and second T20I, Bangladesh are all set to square off against Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will play host to the exciting affair on August 6, Friday at 05:30 PM IST.

Going into the third T20I, there is no room for mistakes for the Australian side. This will be the last chance for the visitors to save themselves from a series loss against Bangladesh as they are already lagging behind by 0-2. Australia’s batting side needs to buckle up as none of the batters have been in fine form.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been at their best in the T20I series thus far. The hosts have produced an all-round effort as they won the first T20I by 23 runs followed by a victory in the second match by five wickets. The Men in Red and Green will fancy a victory in the third match also to seal the series.

Ahead of the third T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AUS Telecast

The third T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs AUS Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS Match Details

The third T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled to be played on August 06, Friday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain - Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

BAN vs AUS Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk)

Australia: Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar

