BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, August 03, 05:30 PM IST

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Australia: The preeminent Australia tour of Bangladesh is all set to kickstart on August 3, Tuesday as the two sides will lock horns with each other in the first T20 International of the five-match series. Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will play host to the thrilling encounter scheduled at 05:30 PM IST.

This will be the first time that Bangladesh and Australia will be up against each other in a bilateral T20I series. The hosts Bangladesh will be the favorites to win the T20I series. They are in a commendable form in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Red and Green recently defeated Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series by 2-1.

Australia, on the other hand, scripted a defeat against West Indies in the five-match T20I series by 1-4. Alot of main players including the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, and many others have given the Bangladesh tour a miss. Adding to the misery, Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was ruled out of the T20I series after suffering an injury during the West Indies tour.

Ahead of the last T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AUS Telecast

The Bangladesh vs Australia five-match T20I series will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs AUS Live Streaming

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

BAN vs AUS Match Details

The first T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on August 03, Tuesday at 05:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Moises Henriques, Mahmudullah, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mitchell Starc

BAN vs AUS Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

Australia: Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh.

