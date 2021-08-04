BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, August 04, 05:30 PM IST

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia: After producing a cracker of a game in the first T20I, Bangladesh are all set to square off against Australia in the second T20 International. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the second T20I on August 4, Wednesday at 05:30 PM IST. Bangladesh are expected to again produce a stellar show to lead the series by 2-0.

The first T20I saw the hosts completely outclassing the Men in Yellow with their comprehensive performances in all the facets of the game. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 131 runs in 20 overs. Australia were expected to easily chase the target, however, the hosts produced a disciplined bowling action to stop the visitors at a score of 108.

A 23-run victory ensured that Bangladesh have an upper hand in the T20I series. Coming into the contest on Wednesday, Australia are expected to bounce back stronger to level the series.

Ahead of the second T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AUS Telecast

The second T20 International Bangladesh vs Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs AUS Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS Match Details

The second T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled for August 04, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nasum Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Josh Hazlewood

BAN vs AUS Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan,

Australia: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Agar

