BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th T20I match, August 07, 05:30 PM IST

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between Bangladesh and Australia: The fourth T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia is all set to be played on August 7, Saturday at 05:30 PM IST. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will play host to the exciting affair between Bangladesh and Australia.

Australia has suffered an annihilation during the Bangladesh tour. The team has succumbed to a poor outing and have failed to pose any threat to the opposition team. There’s nothing left in the T20I series as Bangladesh have already sealed a victory by winning the first three T20 Internationals.

The Men in Red and Green won the first T20I by 23 runs followed by a victory in the second and third match by five wickets and ten runs, respectively. The hosts will be hoping to continue their fine form and cause a series whitewash by winning the remaining two matches too.

Ahead of the fourth T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AUS Telecast

The fourth T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs AUS Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS Match Details

The fourth T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled to be played on August 07, Saturday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Starc

BAN vs AUS Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain

Australia: Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here