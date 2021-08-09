BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 5th T20I match, August 09, 05:30 PM IST

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I between Bangladesh and Australia: Australia will square off against Bangladesh in a dead-rubber on August 9, Monday. The last T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia is all set to be played at 05:30 PM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The host Bangladesh have already clinched the T20I series by winning the first three matches.

Australia finally made a comeback in the fourth T20 International as they scripted a victory by three wickets. It was a close encounter as both the teams fought hard to register a victory. However, in the end, Australia managed to win courtesy of a splendid performance by Mitchell Swepson.

The spinner took a three-wicket-haul while bowling at an economy rate of 3 to bowl out the opposition at a mere score of 104 in 20 overs. While there is no importance of the contest on Monday, the cricket fans can expect a spectacular game of cricket.

Ahead of the fourth T20 International between Bangladesh and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AUS Telecast

The last T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs AUS Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs AUS Match Details

The last T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled to be played on August 09, Monday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain- Mitchell Swepson

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Daniel Christian, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mitchell Swepson, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye

BAN vs AUS Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c)

Australia: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood

