FOR DREAM 11: BAN vs BUG dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators April 30, 01:30 PM IST

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 match, April 30, 01:30 PM IST

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators:

In the first qualifier match of the ECS T10 Romania 2022, Baneasa will have a faceoff with Bucharest Gladiators. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest will play host to the playoff match on April 30, Saturday.

Baneasa were the top team of the league round. They won six out of their eight league matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. The team gave an ideal end to its league games by defeating United in the last match by 11 runs.

Coming to Bucharest Gladiators, they won five games while losing three matches. With ten points, they finished in second place in the points table. Gladiators are on a three-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against Cluj by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs BUG Telecast

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators game will not be telecast in India

BAN vs BUG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs BUG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 01:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Cosmin Zavoiu

Vice-Captain - Mahesh Prasanna

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Haider, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Mahesh Prasanna, Adnan Hanif, Sagara Perera

All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain, Manmeet Koli, Isfahan Doekhie

Bowlers: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain

BAN vs BUG Probable XIs:

Baneasa: Anik Ahmed, Kavinda Chandrakantha, Muhammad Shabbir Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Zafar Ullah, Mahesh Ranathunga, ljaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Mahesh Prasanna, Muhammad Mashal

Bucharest Gladiators: Dilan Disnaka, Atif Naqvi, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Imran Haider, Sagara Perera, Tehzeeb Hasan, Danushka Lakmal, Manmeet Koli, Cosmin Zavoiu

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here