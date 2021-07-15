BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 match, July 15, 11:30 am IST

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators:Baneasa will square off against Bucharest Gladiators in the 13th and 14th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 15, Thursday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

Baneasa are in a woeful form in the ongoing ECS T10 Romania 2021. They have failed to pose any threat to the opposition teams and are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table. Baneasa are yet to register a victory as they have lost all their four league matches. Their most recent match of the T10 competition saw them getting outclassed by Cluj by 29 runs. The team will be out from the race of the playoffs if they fail to win their matches on Thursday.

Bucharest Gladiators are also in desperate need of some mind-boggling performances from their players. Bucharest’s chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage are hanging by a thread and thus, they need to secure victory in almost all their upcoming games. The team is placed at the second-last position on the points table with just one victory from four league matches.

Ahead of the match between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs BUG Telecast

The Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs BUG Live Streaming

The match between BAN vs BUG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BAN vs BUG Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 15, Thursday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Muhammad Moiz

Vice-Captain- Abdul Shakoor

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Haider, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Cosmin Zavoiu, Adnan Hanif, Binod Nepali

All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Parminder Mann

Bowlers: Zafar Ullah, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim

BAN vs BUG Probable XIs:

Baneasa: Abdul Shakoor (c), Adnan Hanif, Talha Tariq, Parminder Mann, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Supinder Hayer, Muhammad Akmal, Anik Ahmed, Zafar Ullah, Mohammad Forkan, Wasif Sharif

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam

