BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 match, April 26, 11:30 AM IST

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between Baneasa Cricket Club and Cluj:

Cluj will be up against Baneasa Cricket Club in their opening game of the ECS T10 Romania 2022. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest will host the game on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 AM IST.

Baneasa Cricket Club got off to an outstanding start in the league. They defeated Bucharest Gladiators in their first two games by three wickets and 12 runs. Baneasa bowlers led the attack as they restricted the opposition to 71 and 91 runs.

Cluj, on the other hand, will be playing their first game in the tournament on Tuesday. The team delivered a brilliant performance in the last season as they finished at the top of the table with seven wins and one loss. They went on to lift the trophy by defeating ACCB in the final by 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between Baneasa Cricket Club and Cluj, here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs CLJ Telecast

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj game will not be telecast in India

BAN vs CLJ Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs CLJ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 11:30 AM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – ljaz Hussain

Vice-Captain – Taranjeet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Isfahan Doekhie, Taranjeet Singh, Mahesh Ranathunga

All-rounders: Joby Charly, Gaurav Mishra, ljaz Hussain

Bowlers: Anik Ahmed, Perminder Singh, Arun Chandrasekaran, Safi Ahmad

BAN vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Baneasa Cricket Club: Anik Ahmed, Muhammad Mashal, Mahesh Ranathunga, Heshan Vishwa, ljaz Hussain, Adnan Hanif, Isfahan Doekhie, Joby Charly, Abdul Shakoor, Noman Sajid, Perminder Singh

Cluj: Arun Chandrasekaran, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Arun Chandrasekaran, Satwik Nadigotla, Safi Ahmad, Nishant Devre

