BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh vs England Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday’s second ODI, March 3, 11:30 am IST

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s second ODI match between Bangladesh and England: Dawid Malan pulled off arguably the finest innings of his ODI career to secure a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the opening encounter of the series. Batting first, Bangladesh folded for a lowly 209 in the first ODI in Mirpur on Wednesday. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each to gain an upper hand for the visitors. England’s run chase suffered a jolt as they lost three wickets in quick succession. Malan emerged as England’s saviour and the southpaw brought up a sublime century to weather the storm. Malan remained unbeaten on 114 as the Jos Buttler-led side scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare.

England will now look to seal the ODI series when they face Bangladesh in the penultimate match on Friday. The second match is slated to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will square up in a three-match T20I series.

Ahead of the second ODI match between Bangladesh and England; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs ENG Telecast

The second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will not be televised live in India.

BAN vs ENG Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs ENG Match Details

The BAN vs ENG second ODI match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh on Friday, March 3, at 11:30 am IST.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Bangladesh vs England Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

