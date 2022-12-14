BAN vs IND: Virat Kohli Gets Out Cheaply In Chattogram After Classic Delivery from Taijul Islam | WATCH

Despite scoring a century on the same ground, Virat Kohli failed to get going as India took on Bangladesh in first Test at the Zahoor Ahmed Stadium in Chattogram. India had won the toss and opted to bat first. They had lost both their openers when Virat Kohli walked into the middle with the score saying 45/2. The fans expected Kohli to hang in and take his team to safety, but instead he was trapped plumb in front by spinner Taijul Islam for just 1.

Also Read: Meet This 15-Year Old Afghanistan Spinner Who Is Youngest Ever to Register in IPL 2023 Auctions

The finger went up immediately but Kohli walked down to chat with Pujara and reviewed it with just three seconds to go. There was no bat involved for sure and the Ultra Edge confirmed the same. Coming back to the dismissal, it was a beautiful ball by Taijul. The ball pitched on the leg and the length was perfect to make it turn a fait bit towards middle. Meanwhile Kohli was stuck on the back foot trying to work it to leg by opening up but he was beaten by the ball turning square and was struck right in front of middle stump.

WATCH:

Earlier on this very ground Kohli scored his ODI century even as Ishan Kishan sent Bangladesh bowlers on a leather hunt. Looking at Kohli’s demeanour on the pitch, the fans were expecting a big hundred in Chattogram where the pitch was considered to be a flat track.

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday. India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Earlier India pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday, as he is yet to arrive here due to visa issues.

Also Read: Former England All-Rounder, 2005 Ashes Hero Rushed to Hospital After Accident

The visa papers of the 31-year-old Unadkat is not yet ready, according to BCCI sources. “Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test," the source said.

Even if his visa issues are sorted, he will arrive only after the Test starts.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here