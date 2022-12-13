BAN vs IND: Virat Kohli Launches Axar Patel In Nets, Then Shares A Laugh | WATCH

Fresh from the high of scoring an ODI century in the third ODI against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli was seen smoking spinner Axar Patel in the net session ahead of the first Test match in Chattogram. In a video that is going viral, Kohli was seen participating in a knocking session that also featured bowlers like Axar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The session lasted for almost 40 minutes as Kohli was seen playing some confident shots as can be seen in the video.

Later, he rushed to Patel and a had a laugh around which showed that King is in good mood. Kohli, who had been going through a severe run drought when India last played a Test match, looks a different person with the legend heading into the twilight phase of his career. Kohli will have to act as a senior cricketer in absence of Rohit Sharma who had to leave for India after injuring his finger in the second ODI.

The visitors will start as overwhelming favourites in Test format, in which the Bangladesh is yet to beat India but the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja could hurt the side.

Jadeja’s absence on these kind of tracks always puts Indian team on the back-foot especially when the opposition team is batting in the third innings or fourth innings. Jadeja-Ashwin duo, at least against lesser Test nations on sub-continental tracks could be lethal but Axar Patel has done his hard yards over the past two seasons as the second choice left-arm spinner.

As many as 10 Indian players, if all are fit, select themselves in the playing XI and the most important call that the two Rahuls — skipper KL and head coach Dravid — need to make is about the fifth specialist bowler — a third pacer or a third spinner.

Whether India will field a third choice specialist spinner in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav or slow left-arm orthodox Saurabh Kumar is there to be seen.

Saurabh, who has been a star performer for India A team in the recently concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh A with 15 wickets, would feel that he has made his case for a Test Cap in at least one of the two games.

