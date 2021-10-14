BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match, October 14, 11:30 am IST

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Bangladesh and Ireland: In the fifth warm-up match for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland will be crossing swords with Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 11:30 am IST on October 14, Thursday.

Bangladesh and Ireland kick-started their run in the warm-up games in a contrasting fashion. Ireland were brilliant during their first warm-up against PNG. They pulled off an eight-wicket victory over Assad Vala-led’s side to boost their confidence. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie led the attack for his team as he scored 42 runs off 46 balls. The captain will be eager to continue his fine form with the willow throughout the competition.

On the contrary, Bangladesh were beaten by Sri Lanka in their first warm-up game by four wickets with one over to spare. Bangladesh ended up with just 147 runs in their 20 overs as Dushmantha Chameera returned with a spell of 3/27. After the hiccup in the first game, Bangladesh will be eying a victory against Ireland.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs IRE Telecast

Bangladesh vs Ireland match will not be telecasted in India.

BAN vs IRE Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the game on FanCode.

BAN vs IRE Match Details

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 14, Thursday at 11:30 am IST.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liton Das

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Neil Rock

Batters: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Liton Das

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, George Dockrell, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Craig Young, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs IRE Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Simi Singh

