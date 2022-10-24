Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17: Bangladesh Look for Solid Start Against Tricky Netherlands

Read more

place in the Super 12 round. The team ended up in a second place with four points. The bowlers were the real stars for the side against UAE and Namibia as they restricted the opposition to 111 and 121 runs.

Speaking of Bangladesh, they last played international cricket in the form of a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan earlier this month. It was a bad tour for the Tigers, as they lost all four matches. They also recorded a defeat in their only warm-up match against Afghanistan by 62 runs.

BAN vs NED Telecast

Bangladesh vs Netherlands game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

BAN vs NED Live Streaming

BAN vs NED game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs NED Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 9:30 AM IST on October 24, Monday.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Liton Das

Vice-Captain – Colin Ackermann

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Liton Das

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud

BAN vs NED Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain, M Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann

