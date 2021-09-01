BAN vs NZ, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

Bangladesh are all set to go head-to-head against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. The tour will kickstart on September 1, Wednesday with the first T20I International being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 3:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh will start the match on Wednesday as favorites. They are a team to beat in the home conditions. They are coming after scripting an emphatic win over Australia in the home five-match T20I series by 4-1. The team will be further bolstered with the inclusion of their two senior players including the likes of Liton Das and Musfiqur Rahim.

On the other hand, New Zealand have named an inexperienced squad for the Bangladesh tour. A handful of senior and experienced players like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips are giving the series a miss. In the absence of the main players, the youngsters will have a chance to showcase their talent.

The BAN vs NZ 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 01.

When will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 01.

Where will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

All the matches of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs NZ 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

BAN vs NZ 1st T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (c & wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry

