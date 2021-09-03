BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

Bangladesh and New Zealand are all set to lock horns with each other in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur on Friday, September 03. A series victory over Australia has given the hosts much needed confidence, which was very evident as they carried the same form and won the first T20I against the visitors on Wednesday.

Even though the first game was a low-scoring affair, Bangladesh bowled out New Zealand at their joint-lowest total in T20Is. Electing to bat first, a second strung Kiwi side could only manage 60 runs in 16.5 overs in the first innings. Bangladesh bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed picked up three wickets each, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin pitched in with two scalps each.

While the visiting team failed with the bat, they did a good job with the ball. The Kiwis opted spin bowling from the very first over and got rewarded, as both the Bangladesh openers were sent back to the pavilion inside the first three overs. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim denied them from taking control of the game as the pair added 30 runs for the third wicket. While Al Hassan lost his wicket after scoring 25 runs, Rahim and skipper Mahmudullah (14 off 22) then put on a 25-run partnership to guide their side to a seven-wicket win.

Heading into this match, it will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can double the lead or New Zealand manages to bounce back to level the series.

The BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

When will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, September 03.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

All the matches of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C, WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

