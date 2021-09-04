BAN vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

The third T20 International of the five-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is all set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday, September 30. Bangladesh are a difficult side to beat on their home soil and they have proved it again in the ongoing matches against the Kiwis.

The hosts have been terrific in the series so far as they have completely outclassed the New Zealand team. Bangladesh garnered a lot of attention when they beat the visitors in the first T20I by seven wickets. This was followed by the home side winning the second match too by four runs.

With two wins under their belt, the Men in Red and Green need just one more victory to seal the series. The Mahmudullah-led side will fancy clinching the series on Sunday only. New Zealand, on the other hand, needs to make some serious amends to save the series.

The visiting side is without the services of their main players and the same is clearly being reflected in their performance.

When will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, September 05.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The third T20 International will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 3rd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The third T20 International will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match?

There will be no telecast of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series in India.

How should I live stream the 3rd T20I match?

Fancode holds the live streaming rights for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here