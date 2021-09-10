BAN vs NZ, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

Bangladesh will aim to wrap up the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with another victory on Friday, September 10. The fifth and final ODI between both sides will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur and will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).The hosts have an unassailable 3-1 lead, after two defining bowling performances from Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur and Mahmudullah’s captain’s knock powered them to a six-wicket victory in the fourth T20I. Both bowlers picked four wickets each in the match to restrict New Zealand to a paltry 93 runs.

Bangladesh chased the total with some difficulty as they lost top four batsmen barring opener Mohammad Naim failed to score big runs. However, skipper Mahmudullah’s decisive 48-ball-43 runs took them across the line at the start of the 19th over. The Blackcaps fast bowlers once again failed to come together with a good show in the must-win fixture. Ajaz Patel picked two wickets and was the lone warrior in that match.

Heading into the final T20I, the visitors for their part will look to win the fifth T20I and end the series on a positive note before heading to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the home team will look to inflict further misery on their opponents and win the series 4-1.

The ongoing T20I series is not broadcasted in India. But the fans can follow the match on the Fancode app.

When will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on Friday, September 10 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The 5th T20I between BAN vs NZ will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The 5th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is not televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

All the matches of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Predicted Line-up:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting XI: Mahmudullah (c), Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme

