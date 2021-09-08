BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 4th T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021 T20I Series, September 8, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand: Bangladesh and New Zealand square off in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, September 8. The game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 3:30 pm IST. The hosts secured victory in the first two T20Is and went 2-0 up in the ongoing T20I series. The Black Caps, however, bounced back in the third match and kept the series alive. After setting a modest score of 128 on the board, Kiwi bowlers Ajaz Patel (4/16)and Cole McConchie (3/15) chipped in to knock out Bangladesh for 76 and register a thumping 52-run victory in the third T20I on Sunday.

New Zealand will be looking to continue that momentum and win this game to stay alive in the series. Whereas, Bangladesh will be keen to win this match and clinch the series.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs NZ Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will not be broadcast in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between BAN and NZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 4th T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday, September 8, at 3:30 PM IST.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Tom Latham

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batsmen: Liton Das, Henry Nicholls, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Shakib Al Hasan, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

BAN vs NZ Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C, WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

