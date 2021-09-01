BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, September 01, 3:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: BAN vs NZ dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand September 01, 3:30 PM IST

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand:

The New Zealand cricket team are touring Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series. The first T20 International will be played sides at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday, September 01 at 3:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh are a different team while playing in their home conditions. The hosts are expected to give a tough fight to the Kiwis in the T20I series. Bangladesh will be riding on confidence as they scripted a stunning victory in their last outing in the shortest format of the game. They are coming into the series against New Zealand after defeating Australia by 4-1 in the five-match home T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will not be playing with their full strength as they are missing a few players including their skipper Kane Williamson. The young team has an opportunity to show their mettle in the absence of the senior players and impress the selectors.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs NZ Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between BAN and NZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on September 01, Wednesday at 3:30 PM IST.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain- Colin de Grandhomme

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Musfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham

Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

BAN vs NZ Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim Sheikh.

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (c & wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry

