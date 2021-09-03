BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match, September 03, 3:30 PM IST

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand:New Zealand will be eyeing to bounce back and level the five-match series when they face hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka for the second T20I on Friday, September 3. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 3:30 pm IST.

The home team were sensational in the first T20I, they defeated the visitors by seven-wickets and tooka 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday. After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand collapsed scoring just 60 runs in the first innings, their lowest score in the shortest form of the game. However, they fought hard with the ball as Bangladesh took 15 overs to chase down the total with 7 wickets in hand.

Ahead of the second T20I, New Zealand will be hoping for a better performance with the bat, while Bangladesh brimming with confidence would like to win this match and take a 2-0 lead.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs NZ Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between BAN and NZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday, September 03, at 3:30 PM IST.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batsmen: Colin de Grandhomme, Liton Das, Henry Nicholls, Mahmudullah, Rachin Ravindra

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs NZ Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C, WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

