BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I match, September 10, 3:30 PM IST

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand:

Tom Latham’s New Zealand will aim to wrap up the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a consolation victory on Friday, September 10. The last match of the T20I series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur and will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).

New Zealand named a second-string squad for this tour to give their frontline players a much-needed break. However, the young Kiwi side was not able to contain the full-blown Bangladesh team, especially their bowling unit on the turning track of Mirpur.

Following two back to back losses, New Zealand bounced back showed some resistance and kept the series alive by winning the third encounter. However, in the fourth T20I, Bangladesh bowlers ripped apart the Blackcaps batting unit as they bowled them out for a paltry 93 runs.

Bangladesh comfortable won the fourth match to take an unbeaten lead of 4-1. On Friday, when they will be once again up against each other while the home team will look to finish them off, the visitors will look to keep their pride intact by winning this game.

And here is everything you need to know about today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand encounter:

BAN vs NZ Telecast

The 5th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is not televised in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming

The 5th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 5th T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday, September 10, at 3:30 PM IST.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Henry Nicholls, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Cole McConchie, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here