BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

BanBabar Azam’s Pakistan are all set to resume international duties with a tour to Bangladesh comprising three T20 Internationals and two Test matches. The Pakistan tour of Bangladesh is all set to get underway from November 19, Friday, with the first T20I scheduled at 01:30 PM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan will start the T20I series as overwhelming favorites. The team succeeded all expectations in the just-concluded T20 World Cup as they topped the Group 2 table after winning all their five Super 12 games. The Men in Green had their eyes set on their second T20 title but they faced a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final at the hands of Australia.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be extremely low on confidence. The team failed to make an impact in the T20 World Cup as they succumbed to a torrid ride in the tournament. The Men in Red and Green qualified for the Super 12 round but failed to win even a single match there. Bangladesh lost all five matches to finish at last place in Group 1. They will be hopeful of forgetting the tournament and starting afresh against Pakistan.

When will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Friday, November 19.

Where will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The first T20 International will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 1st T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match?

There will be no telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match?

Fancode holds the live streaming rights for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Pakistan: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here