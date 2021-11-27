BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique Take Pakistan to 145/0 Against Bangladesh on Day 2

Unbeaten fifties by openers Abid Ali (93 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (52 not out) took Pakistan to 145/0, trailing by 185 runs at the end of Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, here on Saturday.

After a less successful outing on Day 1, bowlers turned the tables around for Pakistan on Day 2 by bowling out Bangladesh for 330 in the morning session, with Hasan Ali finishing with his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Resuming the day at 253/4, Bangladesh didn’t have a great start as Liton Das, who had scored a stunning maiden Test century on day one, was dismissed by Hasan Ali in the second over.

Liton’s wicket broke the massive 206-run fifth-wicket stand between him and Mushfiqur. Pakistan did not have to wait for long for the next wicket either as Hasan removed Yasir Ali just a few overs later. Although Mushfiqur tried hard to hold on, the runs had dried up with Pakistan bowlers maintaining the pressure with their tight lines and lengths.

Faheem Ashraf finally removed Mushfiqur right before the drinks break as the Bangladesh veteran missed his century by nine runs. Mehidy Hasan tried to accelerate with a few lofty shots but he received little support from the other end.

Taijul Islam (11) was removed by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali soon wrapped up the innings, dismissing Abu Jayed (8) and Ebadot Hossain (0) on back-to-back deliveries just before lunch. Hasan finished with impressive figures of 5/51 with Mehidy stranded on 38 not out as Bangladesh were bowled out for 330.

In reply, Bangladesh bowlers failed to make an impact as the Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique showed their class. As the host bowlers failed to apply pressure, Abid racked up his third Test fifty as Pakistan went to Tea unscathed at 79/0.

After Tea, the duo continued from where they had left off and kept the scoreboard ticking. The 100-run partnership came soon after as Abid punched through the off-side for a couple. He was the aggressor of the two, biding his time, pouncing on the loose deliveries, and smashing the occasional boundary to keep up the pressure.

The Bangladesh bowlers failed to create any definitive chances and looked thoroughly exhausted by the end while Shafique brought up his maiden Test fifty with a six over the bowler’s head to the standing ovation of his teammates in the dressing room.

The play was eventually called off early due to bad light with Pakistan walking back the happier of the two teams.

