BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

Another exciting clash is on cards for cricket fans as Bangladesh will square off against Pakistan in the second T20 International of the three-match series on Saturday, November 20. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST. Babar Azam’s Pakistan survived a rare top-order failure to beat the home team by four wickets on Friday in the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier in the match, the hosts opted to bat first after winning the toss, however, lost top-four batters under 10 overs. Afif Hossain top-scored with 36 off 34 balls, while Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan contributed with 28 and 30 runs each to reach 127/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the modest total, the visiting team lost four wickets for 24 runs in the powerplay. But Fakhar Zaman (34 off 36 balls) and Khushdil Shah (34 from 35 deliveries), stitched a 56-run stand in 50 balls. After the duo departed, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but fireworks from Shadab Khan (21 off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (18 off 8) ensured the nervy chase ended in a positive note for them with three balls to spare.

Bangladesh will look to punch above their weight and win the second game, while Pakistan will be desperate to win the second game to get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

When will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, November 19.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The second T20I game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match?

There will be no telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match?

Fancode holds the live streaming rights for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Pakistan: Mustafizur Rahman, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Shohidul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here