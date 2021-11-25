BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Test match, November 26, 09:30 AM IST

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan:Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, Pakistan will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the purest format of the game. The two-match Test series between the two Asian nations kickstarts on November 26, Friday at 09:30 AM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh will be desperate to do good in the longest format of the game after a heartbreaking loss in the T20I series. The Men in Red and Green were outclassed in all the departments as they were hammered by 0-3. Playing the Tests, Bangladesh will be eager to register their first victory of the tour. Adding to the misery, the hosts will be missing the services of their senior players including Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan due to injuries.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be buzzing with confidence after a splendid performance in the shortest format of the game. The records are also on the visitors’ side. So far, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in ten Test matches. Out of ten, Pakistan have won nine times while one game ended in a draw. The visitors are likely to play with their full strength.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs PAK Telecast

Bangladesh vs Pakistan game will not be televised in India

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming

The 1st Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs PAK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 09:30 AM IST on November 26, Friday.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahedi Hasan

Vice-Captain: Fawad Alam

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Fawad Alam, Babar Azam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Abu Jayed, Shaheen Afridi

BAN vs PAK Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Shanto, Mahedu Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hussain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Nauman Ali

