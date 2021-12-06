BAN vs PAK: Rain Washes Out Day 3 of Bangladesh-Pakistan Second Test

The third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent rain on Monday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Due to the effects of cyclone Jawad, the rain was persistent throughout the day, with the covers never coming off, but the weather forecast is better for day four.

“Unfortunately, day three of the second #BANvPAK Test has been abandoned due to persistent rain," ICC tweeted.

Earlier on the second day, persistent rain and wet outfield ensured only 6.2 overs were bowled during the course of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In the revised second session, the visitors had progressed to 188 for 2 — Babar Azam (71 not out) and Azhar Ali (52 not out) stitched an unbeaten 118-run stand — before the heavens once again opened up. The umpires eventually decided to call the play off for the day as there were puddles on the ground and the light too wasn’t great.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 188/2 (Babar Azam 71 not out, Azhar Ali 52 not out; Taijul Islam 2/49) vs Bangladesh.

