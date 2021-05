BAN vs SL, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online

After a high-scoring two-match Test series, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will square off against each other in the three-match One Day Series. Earlier in the month, both the nations were involved in a two-match Test series where the host Sri Lanka won by 1-0. However, this time around, Bangladesh will have a home advantage as all the One Day Internationals will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Entering the contest, both the teams will be low on confidence as they haven’t experienced an ideal outing in the 50-over format. Bangladesh lost their last ODI series against New Zealand by 0-3, while Sri Lanka also succumbed to an embarrassing 0-3 defeat against West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh will have two new inclusions in their team in the form of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. The presence of the all-rounder and pacer makes the team look strong. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera will be having a massive task of proving his capabilities. The veteran was recently named the skipper of the Lankan team.

The BAN vs SL 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 6:00 PMIST on Sunday, May 23.

When will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, May 23.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won’t be telecasted in India

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The live streaming for all matches of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is available on Fancode.

BAN vs SL 1st ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat/Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs SL 1st ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C and WK), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando/Lakshan Sandakan

