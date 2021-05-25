CRICKETNEXT

BAN vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Today Match: Chameera Double-Strike Jolts Bangladesh in Eventful Start

BAN vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Today Match: Chameera Double-Strike Jolts Bangladesh in Eventful Start

BAN vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's 2nd ODI Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka, Dhaka. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of BAN vs SL 2nd ODI

2nd ODI odi, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 25 May, 2021

Bangladesh

16/2

(3.2) RR 4.8

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal (C)
Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

12:50 (IST)

BAN vs SL Live Score: WICKET! This is a big blow to Bangladesh as Dushmantha Chameera has struck twice in his first over to get rid of Shakib Al Hasan on a duck. Struck on the pad, this time the on-field umpire has raised the finger. Nobody is going upstairs this time around. This has been some start to the 2nd ODI. Score 15/2 in 1.5 overs

12:49 (IST)

SL vs BAN Live: WICKET! Tamim has been dismissed. Dushmantha has trapped the Bangladesh skipper lbw on 13. Pitched on middle and swinging, that one hit Tamim low on the front pad. The on-field umpire didn't give that as out following which Sri Lanka went for the review and the decision was overturned. Bangladesh lose their first wicket after opting to bat first. Score 15/1 in 1.1 overs

12:44 (IST)

BAN vs SL Live Blog: Cracking start from Tamim Iqbal, He has belted three fours in the very first over of Bangladesh innings, Isuru Udana oversteps off his very first delivery and Tamim sends the ball over off cover for a four. He follows that with another  four, this time to mid-wicket region. Udana then strayed way outside off with the delivery being given as wide. And then he overpitched again allowing Tamim to muscle another drive for four. However, Udana could have his revenge off the 4th delivery but for the point fielder who failed to latch onto a catch. Score 15/0 in 1 over

12:39 (IST)

Kusal Perera: A must win situation but we aren't putting too much pressure on ourselves. If you are playing as a batsman, you have to pull up your socks and play your roles.

12:31 (IST)

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Tamim Iqbal - It looks a similar wicket and there was some turn and something for the fast bowlers in the evening in the last game. We play okay in the last game. Those getting 60s and 70s need to get a big score when they are set.

12:17 (IST)

Team Changes: Bangladesh have given debut to Soriful Islam while dropping Taskin Ahmed and have also replaced Mohammad Mithun with Mosaddek Hossain, Sri Lanka are unchanged.

12:09 (IST)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

12:09 (IST)

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (wk/captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

12:06 (IST)

BAN vs SL Live: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal wins the coin toss and opts to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI

11:21 (IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog from the second ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

BAN vs SL 2021 Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Today Match: Chameera Double-Strike Jolts Bangladesh in Eventful Start

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh overcame a late fightback from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists’ chase of 258. Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two.

Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah Riyad (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257-6 after they opted to bat at the start of the three-match series.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 102-6 before Hasaranga put on 47 runs with Dasun Shanaka and then 62 with Isuru Udana for the eighth wicket to revive their hopes. Saifuddin (2-49) bowled Shanaka for 14 and then claimed the wicket of Hasaranga, who hit three fours and five sixes in his 60-ball knock.

Mustafizur, who finished with figures of 3-34, sent back Udana for 21 on the very next ball. Sri Lanka suffered a blow before the match as all-rounder Shiran Fernando was ruled out after being tested Covid-19 positive twice in two days.

The match was thrown into uncertainty as fast bowler Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas also tested Covid-19 positive alongside Fernando. A second test cleared Udana and Vaas of the virus and the match began on time.

