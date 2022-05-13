BAN vs SL 2022: Covid-hit Shakib Al Hasan Cleared to Play 1st Test

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to play in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday after recovering from Covid, the cricket board said on Friday.

The 35-year-old is Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and is ranked the number four Test all-rounder worldwide, as well as number one in one-day internationals.

“Shakib tested Covid-19 negative. He can play the first Test provided he is fit," chief selector Minhjaul Abedin told AFP.

He had initially been ruled out of the Test in Chittagong having tested positive after returning from the United States, where his family lives.

Shakib missed Bangladesh’s previous Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency but played in the subsequent ODI series, which the Tigers won 2-1.

Shoriful Islam will be expected to lead Bangladesh’s bowling attack in the absence of several key players.

Sri Lanka’s cricket team arrived in Bangladesh on May 8 for the two-Test series that is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka lost 2-0 in India in March but beat the West Indies at home by the same margin in November. The two teams are close in the ICC Test rankings with Sri Lanka in seventh place and Bangladesh ninth.

The second Test will be played in Dhaka from May 23.

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

