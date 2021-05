BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online

After a cracking first One Day International, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will now square off against each other in the second ODI of the three-match series. Going into the tournament, the host Bangladesh will have an edge over the visitors as they registered a comprehensive victory in the first ODI by 33 runs.

The first One Day International between the two sides commenced with the host skipper Tamim Iqbal winning the toss and electing to bat first. Bangladesh had a decent outing with the willow as they managed to put a total of 257 runs on the scoreboard. Mushfiqur Rahim was the highest run-scorer with 84 runs followed by the Mahmudullah who added 54 runs to the scoreboard.

Chasing 258, Sri Lanka gave a tough fight as Wanindu Hasaranga scoredstunning 74 runs. However, the host bowlers managed to keep a check on the flow of the runs and helped Bangladesh in winning by 33 runs. Mehidy Hasan was the highest wicket-taker for hosts with four wickets followed by Mustafizur Rahman who picked three scalps.

The BAN vs SL 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 25.

When will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, May 25.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka

What time will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won’t be telecasted in India

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is available on Fancode.

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Kusal Perera(w/c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

