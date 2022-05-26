BAN vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal Tons put Sri Lanka on Top Against Bangladesh

Excellent centuries by Angelo Mathews (145 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (124) put Sri Lanka in a commanding position against Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test, here on Thursday.

The twin tons from the two experienced batters gave Sri Lanka a massive lead of 141. The bowlers then did significant damage in the final hour of play as Bangladesh limped in at 34/4 at stumps, trailing by 107 runs.

Resuming the Day 4 at 282/5, still 83 behind Bangladesh, Mathews and Chandimal started positively, smashing two boundaries and a six in the opening five overs.Their approach became a lot more cautious thereafter, but despite that, they ensured the runs didn’t dry up, constantly rotating the strike and putting away the occasional boundary.

Chandimal brought up his fifty at the stroke of lunch, and the two batters went unscathed into the break having added 87 runs to the overnight score, giving Sri Lanka a slender lead of four runs.

They carried on after the break. Mathews was extremely watchful in his 90s, taking 27 balls to go from 93 to his second century of the series. He was saved by the DRS twice on either side of his century — he was given caught behind on 94 but replays showed that there was no edge. The umpire raised his finger again when Mathews was on 105 and he looked trapped plumb in front, but snicko came to his rescue, showing a clear spike as the ball passed the bat, an ICC report said.

At the other end, Chandimal, who took 118 balls to get to his half-century, was a lot more aggressive after the milestone. His next 50 runs came in just 63 balls as he brought up his 12th Test ton.

It was a toil for the Bangladesh bowlers on a pitch that did not offer anything for the pacers and very little spin early on, despite it being a day four wicket. Mathews and Chandimal ploughed away through the second session, milking singles and doubles while also finding boundaries when given the chance. Sri Lanka went into Tea on 459/5, leading the hosts by 94 runs.

The Tigers finally broke through in the second over of the final session, with Ebadot Hossain deceiving Chandimal (124) with the slower delivery. One brought two as Shakib Al Hasan struck at the other end, dismissing Niroshan Dickwella for 9.

The boundaries were coming thick and fast for Sri Lanka but they also kept losing wickets. Hossain trapped Ramesh Mendis for 10 before Shakib completed his 19th Test five-wicket haul in the very next over by snaring Praveen Jayawickrama. Asitha Fernando was the last to fall, run-out at the non-striker’s end trying to keep Mathews on strike, who was left stranded on 145 not out.

In reply, Bangladesh had a tricky hour to see off before stumps, and endured a horror start to their second innings when Tamim Iqbal fell for a duck, collecting a pair in the match.Two overs later, a direct hit from Jayawickrama sent Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the hut. Mominul Haque followed him back in the very next over for a duck, with DRS coming to Sri Lanka’s aid.

Fernando produced a belter of a delivery that had Mahmudul Hasan fending, leaving Kusal Mendis with a simple catch at slip. Bangladesh were reduced to 23/4 before Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das ensured there was no further damage.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 365 and 34/4 trail Sri Lanka 506 all-out (Mathews 145 not out, Chandimal 124; Shakib 5-96, Ebadot 4-148) by 107 runs

