BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are gearing up for another blistering affair as they will lock horns against each other in the final One Day International of the three-match series. While the hosts will enter the contest with the target of a clean sweep, Sri Lanka will be playing to save their pride.

Bangladesh are blooming in the One Day series as they won the first One Day International by 33 runs. The same was followed by the hosts scripting another victory in the second ODI by a massive margin of 103 runs. Though the result of the second ODI was decided by the DLS method, Bangladesh made headlines with their stunning performance in all three facets of the game.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim again emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he played a scintillating knock of 125 runs off 127 deliveries. In the bowling department, Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowler for Bangladesh as he picked three wickets while giving just 16 runs in his six overs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, failed to perform both with the willow and ball. Thus, they are lagging behind in the three-match series by 0-2. However, the visitors will be hoping for a fresh start in the last ODI to deny the opposition a clean sweep.

The BAN vs SL 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on Friday, May 28.

When will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, May 28.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka

What time will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won’t be telecasted in India

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is available on Fancode.

BAN vs SL 3rd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w),Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

BAN vs SL 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

