BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for 3rd ODI match, May 28, 12:30 pm IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Bangladesh will square off against Sri Lanka in the last One Day International of the three-match series on May 28, Friday at 12:30 pm IST. Just like the previous two fixtures, this match will also be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Entering the contest, Bangladesh will be the favorites to win. The hosts have dominated the One Day series thus far and are likely to continue their winning spree in the third One Day International too. Bangladesh is leading the series by 2-0 and will be hoping for a clean sweep.

The last One Day International between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka saw Mushfiqur Rahim stealing all the limelight. Rahim was at his fluent best as he scored a stunning century (125 off 127 deliveries). Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan were the picks of the bowler for the hosts with three wickets each.

For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, no batter could score even 25 runs and that resulted in them getting thrashed by a massive 103 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is not telecasted in India.

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

The live streaming for all matches of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is available on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The third One Day International between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on May 28, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mahmudullah, Liton Das

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Mehidy Hasan

BAN vs SL Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

