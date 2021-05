BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI match, May 25 12:30 pm IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI match: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other again in the second One Day International (ODI) match of the three-game series on Tuesday. The second game would also take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match starts at 12:30 pm (IST).

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after their thumping 33-run win over Sri Lanka on Sunday at the tournament opener.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim was the star with the bat. He scored 84 runs off 87 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six. Mehidy Hasan led the home team’s bowling attack. He picked four wickets, giving away just 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

On the other hand, for Sri Lanka,Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the bat. The all-rounder scored 74 runs off 60 balls with the help of three boundaries and five huge sixes. In the bowling department, Dhananjaya de Silva led the charge. He picked three wickets and gave away 45 runs.

Ahead of thegame between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

Not televised in India

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI of the three-match series between BAN vs SL can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 25 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

BAN vs SL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-Rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera

BAN vs SL Predicted XIs

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar/Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne/Binura Fernando

