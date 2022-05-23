BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Test match, May 23, 09:30 AM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: The last Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played from May 23 to May 27 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fans have witnessed a high-scoring encounter between the two teams in the first Test. The batters have ruled the 22-yard pitch as the game ended in a draw. Angelo Mathews was the player to watch out for from the Sri Lanka camp as he smacked 199 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis were the other two Sri Lankan batters who impressed with their conduct on the field. Speaking of Bangladesh, they scored a massive 465 runs in their only batting innings as Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim scored 133 and 105 runs, respectively.

Sri Lanka is expected to play with the same line-up on Monday as they will aim to win the Test series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be missing the services of their ace seamer Nayeem Hasan. The bowler has been ruled out of the game as he suffered a fracture during the first Test.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022 in India.

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 09:30 AM IST on May 23, Monday.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Angelo Mathews

Vice-Captain- Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Taijul Islam

BAN vs SL Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Sri Lanka: Lasith Embuldeniya, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w)

