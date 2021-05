BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI May 23 at 12:30 PM IST Sunday

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 1 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, the first matchbetween the two sides will be played on Sunday, May 23, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both teams are coming off defeats in their last international limited-overs outings, the hosts were beaten by New Zealand, while Sri Lanka by the West Indies.

The weather in Dhaka will be partly sunny throughout the course of the match, while Accuweather predicts no rain during this game and the temperature is expected to be around 39°C – 41 °C, with 45% humidity.

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium is a balanced track with something in it for both seamers and spinners. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five matches is 193 runs and the team batting first at this venue havewon 40 percent of its matches, so the toss doesn’t make much of a difference.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs SL Telecast

Not televised in India.

BAN vs SL Live Streaming

The 1st ODI between BAN vs SL can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Tamim Iqbal, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Isuru Udana, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dhananjaya De Silva

BAN vs SL Probable XIs

BAN: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar/Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne/Binura Fernando

BAN vs SL Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C, WK), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

