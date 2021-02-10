BAN vs WI, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming Online In the face-off between the two sides, West Indies have the upper hand with 10 wins, Bangladesh have only four, while two resulted in draws. Even though the West Indies have the momentum and confidence on their side. The hosts are the better side on paper and are favourites to win this game.

The second and final Test will have West Indies and Bangladesh face each other off at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and is set to begin on Thursday, February 11.

After whitewashing the visitors in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, the hosts Bangladesh lost the first Test at Chattogram. West Indies chased down a 395-run target to take an unassailable lead in the series. Debutant Kyle Mayerssprung a surprise with a mesmerising unbeaten double hundred to pull off the highest run-chase in Asia.

In the face-off between the two sides, West Indies have the upper hand with 10 wins, Bangladesh have only four, while two resulted in draws. Even though the West Indies have the momentum and confidence on their side. The hosts are the better side on paper and are favourites to win this game.

When will the Bangladesh (BAN) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test start?

The 2nd Test match will be played from February 11-15, 2021.

Where will the Bangladesh (BAN) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

When will the Bangladesh (BAN) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test begin?

The match will begin at 9:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the 2nd Test on FanCode app and website.

BAN vs WI 2nd Test, Bangladesh probable playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun or Ebadot Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs WI 2nd Test, West Indies probable playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel