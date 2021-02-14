BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Dhaka: WI Look to Extend Lead

- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
West Indies vs Bangladesh (test)
WI vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (test)
2nd Test test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 4th Day, 3rd Session
West Indies
409/10
(142.2) RR 2.87
117 /10
(52.5) 2.21
Bangladesh
296/10
(96.5) RR 3.06
187 /8
(55.2) RR 3.38
BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Dhaka: WI Look to Extend Lead
Catch all the live cricket score from second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies through our blog
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 4
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan took a wicket each on Saturday to help Bangladesh end the third day of the second Test against West Indies on a high but the visitors remain in front with a lead of 154 runs. West Indies ended the day on 41 runs for the loss of three wickets in their second innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. West Indies had scored 409 in their first innings.
Earlier, Rahkeem Cornwall picked five wickets and Shannon Gabriel took three as West Indies dismissed Bangladesh for 296 in their first innings. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Miraz scored half centuries for the hosts.
Overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun started the day for Bangladesh with the score on 105 for four. Both looked good until Mithun's 86-ball vigil was ended by Cornwall.
Mushfiqur, at the other end, scored his 22nd Test fifty but soon became another victim of Cornwall's off-spin as Bangladesh were reduced to 155/6. Pressure was back on Bangladesh and they still needed 54 runs to avoid the follow-on.
But Liton and Miraz had other ideas as they showed resistance after the lunch break. The pair went onto add 126 runs for the 7th wicket and helped Bangladesh to reduce the gap from the visitors first innings total of 409. But Cornwall again struck to dismiss Liton for 71. Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for just 15 as they bowled out for 296. Cornwall grabbed five wickets for 74.
West Indies started their second innings with a lead of 113. The spinners gave Bangladesh the much needed early breakthrough to stay in the match as Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley gone for six and seven respectively. Before end of the day's play Taijul chopped out John Campbell for 18. Nkrumah Bonner was unbeaten on eight and Jomel Warrican was on two.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking