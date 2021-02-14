CRICKETNEXT

West Indies vs Bangladesh (test)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

WI vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (test)

2nd Test test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 4th Day, 3rd Session

West Indies

1st INN

409/10

(142.2) RR 2.87

2nd INN

117 /10

(52.5) 2.21

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (C)
Bangladesh need 44 runs to win with 2 wickets remaining
Bangladesh Mominul Haque (C)

Bangladesh

1st INN

296/10

(96.5) RR 3.06

2nd INN

187 /8

(55.2) RR 3.38

BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Dhaka: WI Look to Extend Lead

Catch all the live cricket score from second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies through our blog

Bangladesh vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Day 4

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan took a wicket each on Saturday to help Bangladesh end the third day of the second Test against West Indies on a high but the visitors remain in front with a lead of 154 runs. West Indies ended the day on 41 runs for the loss of three wickets in their second innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. West Indies had scored 409 in their first innings.

Earlier, Rahkeem Cornwall picked five wickets and Shannon Gabriel took three as West Indies dismissed Bangladesh for 296 in their first innings. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Miraz scored half centuries for the hosts.

Overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun started the day for Bangladesh with the score on 105 for four. Both looked good until Mithun's 86-ball vigil was ended by Cornwall.

Mushfiqur, at the other end, scored his 22nd Test fifty but soon became another victim of Cornwall's off-spin as Bangladesh were reduced to 155/6. Pressure was back on Bangladesh and they still needed 54 runs to avoid the follow-on.

But Liton and Miraz had other ideas as they showed resistance after the lunch break. The pair went onto add 126 runs for the 7th wicket and helped Bangladesh to reduce the gap from the visitors first innings total of 409. But Cornwall again struck to dismiss Liton for 71. Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for just 15 as they bowled out for 296. Cornwall grabbed five wickets for 74.

West Indies started their second innings with a lead of 113. The spinners gave Bangladesh the much needed early breakthrough to stay in the match as Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley gone for six and seven respectively. Before end of the day's play Taijul chopped out John Campbell for 18. Nkrumah Bonner was unbeaten on eight and Jomel Warrican was on two.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

