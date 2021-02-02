BAN vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 1st Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAN vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` BAN vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / BAN vs WI Dream11 Captain / BAN vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the first of a two-match Test series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting Wednesday, February 3, 2020.

The hosts trounced the visitors in the recently concluded ODI series and will look to continue the same momentum when they lock horns in the upcoming Test series. On the other hand, after a dismal show in the limited overs series, the West Indies will aim to come up with a better performance this time around. However, they did show flashes of good performances, but they failed miserably as a team.

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST.

BAN vs WI 1st Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test will have no telecast on India. However, it can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

BAN vs WI 1st Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BAN vs WI 1st Test, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Match Details

February 3-7 - 9:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies vice-captain: Rahkeem Cornwall

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tamim Iqbal, Jermaine Blackwood

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mehidy Hassan

BAN vs WI 1st Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs WI 1st Test match, Bangladesh probable playing 11 against West Indies: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

BAN vs WI 1st Test, West Indies probable playing 11 against Australia: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican